Stabbed 17 times, survivor of murder attempt wants to do family proud

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student survived a stabbed 17 times by a stalker. The stalker was the neighbor in the same locality in Barkatpura.

Her father stated that they had shifted to a different locality soon after as the incident happened only a few metres away from our old house.

The intermediate student, was attacked with a coconut sickle by a 19-year-old neighbour who had stalked her for several months. Earlier, the girl’s family had approached the police as the offender had been harassing her.

The attacker was counseled by the SHE Team, however, he continued to persist. He was charged under the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act, and awarded 10 years imprisonment on Monday.

Though she survived the brutal attack, life has not been the same for the teenager, who wishes to study and go abroad.