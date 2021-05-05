Staff nurse posts: TSPSC merit list released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday released merit list for staff nurse posts in the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (Health, Medical and Welfare Department).

According to a report published in Telangana Today, TSPSC said, “After verification of certificates, changes in service weightage marks of five candidates and changes in qualification weightage marks of 513 candidates and changes in other bio-data particulars such as zone, community, etc., of several candidates are noticed. These changes are carried out in the general ranking list and final merit is prepared”.

The list has been made available on the commission website (click here).