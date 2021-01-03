Stalin cannot become Tamil Nadu CM, claims Alagiri

Chennai, Jan 3 : Expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri on Sunday said party President and his younger brother M.K.Stalin cannot become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as his supporters would not allow it.

Alagiri, the eldest son of late DMK President M. Karunanidhi, was DMK’s South Zone Organisation Secretary when he was expelled from the party in 2014.

His claim came at a meeting with his supporters in Madurai to decide his political plans,

Addressing the gathering, Alagiri, a former Union Minister, said he would announce his decision – floating a party or any other announcement – and urged them to be ready for it.

He said that he had worked for DMK without expecting any party post and it was he who got the party’s Treasurer post for Stalin after speaking to Karunanidhi.

Earlier, Alagiri had ruled out any involvement with the DMK, saying that there was no possibility of working together with his old party.

