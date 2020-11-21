Stanford University enlists AP professor Imran Pancha among top scientists

Amaravati: Assistant Professor Imran Pancha of SRM University-AP here has been placed among the top two per cent scientists and researchers in the world in biotechnology by the prestigious Stanford University.

Pancha found a place in PLOS Biology, published by Stanford University Researchers, among highly-cited researchers in 22 different fields across the globe.

He was one among the 1,074 scientists in biotechnology, a release from SRM here said.

From India, 77 scientists and faculty members were recognised in different faculties.

Overall, of the top 1,60,000 scientists from different fields of Science and Technology in the world, India has 2,313.

Pancha obtained his doctoral degree from CSIR-Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute, Bhavnagar, after graduating from Bhavnagar University.

He has also worked as a post-doctoral fellow at Japanese Society for Promotion of Science, Japan, before joining SRM University-AP.

The university release said Pancha’s primary research focus was to produce renewable energy from microalgae.

His team is trying to develop integrated microalgal bio-refinery to produce high-value compounds like phycobiliproteins, carotenoids along with biofuel and bio- fertilisers from microalgae.

SRM president P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor D Narayana Rao and Vice-Chancellor V S Rao felicitated Pancha for the recognition.

Source: PTI