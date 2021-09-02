Star Air begins operations from Jamnagar to Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The inaugural flights witnessed an astounding response of 80% passenger load factor with a 100% on-time performance.

Bengaluru: On 26th August 2021, Star Air expanded its operations under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN by starting direct flight services from Jamnagar to both Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

 Along with these 4 UDAN flights, the airline also started their first Metro to Metro connection between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The inaugural flights witnessed an astounding response of 80% passenger load factor with a 100% on-time performance. Four passengers won free tickets in a lucky draw at the inaugural event.

The inaugural ceremony held at Jamnagar and Hyderabad airport respectively was virtually presided over by the Honorable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and the Honorable Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) VK Singh.

 The launch of the direct flight services from Jamnagar to Hyderabad, and Bengaluru is a landmark event in the regional connectivity and promises to benefit commuters across these cities.

Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Star Air said, “We ecstatically announce that we have now directly connected the world’s oil city Jamnagar to Hyderabad, and to Bengaluru.

 The response received from our new routes was nothing short of joy and pride. Jamnagar is also the gateway to Dwarkadhish, many from Bengaluru and Hyderabad will benefit from these direct flights.

It is our aim to connect many other regional airports in the future.” Star Air’s direct flight services between these cities will now operate three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday).

