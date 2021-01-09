Star Hypermarket fined Rs 150 lakh for charging customer Rs 6 for plastic bag

Hyderabad: Star Bazar Trent Hypermarket, Banjara Hills was issued a fine of Rs 1, 50,000 by Consumer Dispute Forum for charging a customer with Rs six for plastic carry bags under the hollow pretense of protecting the environment.

The complaint was filed by Yerramalla Sanjay, a resident of Dilsukhnagar, who had purchased food items on May 31, 2019, from the Star Bazar Trent Hypermarket, Banjara Hills and was charged Rs. six for a plastic carry bag.

The consumer court asked the store authorities to deposit Rs.1,00,000 to Telangana State CM relief fund for the Haritha Haram scheme and also asked the store to deposit Rs.50,000 to a consumer welfare fund. The store was then asked to compensate the customer with Rs 15,000 for causing inconvenience.

However, the store argued that the complaint was filed just to extract money. “In order to not promote or encourage the usage /promotion of plastic carry bags, the store has in the interest and convenience of its customers kept the carry bags for sale,” the store argued. The store also argued that there is no unfair trade practice on their behalf and requested to dismiss the complaint.

Furthermore, the Court also stated that the store has to compensate within 45 days (the forum order came on December 23, 2020), and if they fail to do so they will further have to pay Rs Rs.40,000 to the complainant.