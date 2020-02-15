State Cabinet to Meet on Sunday,Budget & many issues on priority

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday at 4 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the cabinet meeting and it is likely to decide on the schedule for Budget session of the Legislature to begin in March first week.

The budget session may last for 10 to 12 days, it is learnt.

In a communication, the Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements for the Cabinet meet. All the ministers and officials concerned were informed to attend the meeting.

In the crucial cabinet meeting, the new Revenue Act proposed to be enacted and other issues are expected to come for discussion. Also, the cabinet is to decide on the Pattana pragati program schedule in the state for development of towns with infrastructure and basic facilities. In addition, the meeting might discuss on re-organisation of Irrigation system into 11 circles, which the Chief Minister had announced during his visit to Kaleshwaram project.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss and decide on the issue of formulation of a special policy for the persons going abroad for education and employment and facing difficulties there