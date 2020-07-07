State is under administrative crisis: Revanth

Hyderabad: Congress Party MP. A.Revanth Reddy today said that the state was going through an administrative crisis. Referring to the news reports that CM KCR has also been affected by the deadly corona virus, he demanded the state government to release a medical bulletin revealing the status of the health condition of the state.

He mocked that the state did not have an active Chief Minister and added that the state Cabinet Ministers had turned into disciplines of the CM. He said that the mantle of the Chief minister ship should be given to any other leader of ruling TRS party if CM KCR was not in a position to rule the state.

He said that they would not have any objection if Harish Rao, KTR or Etela Rajender was made the next CM of the state. He said that it was not good that CM KCR was hiding at his farm house by leaving the entire state to corona virus pandemic and added that there was no trace of the CM since July 28 of the last month.

Revanth Reddy urged the governor of the state to intervene into the issue and review the status of governance in the state as there was no trace of the CM since the last ten days. He also took exception to the absence of the top officials of the state for the review meeting held by the governor herself on the issue of the status of corona virus in the state. He urged the governor to take action against the officials concerned.

He made it clear that the governor has all kinds of powers to rule the state under section 8 of AP Reorganisation Act. Commenting on the demolition of state secretariat buildings he termed it as a barbaric act.