State labour Minister Malla Reddy, wife test positive

Hyderabad: Despite all measures being taken by state government to prevent corona spread, leaders of the ruling party falling victims to positive cases. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy was tested positive and has been under home isolation.

According to information, Malla Reddy and his wife were tested positive for corona. The doctors are offering treatment to the minister and his wife.

The minister has been actively participating in some development programs and got infected with the virus.

Deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud, home minister Mahamood Ali and several other MLAs were recovered from the virus so far. The state is witnessing steep rise in positive cases with reverse migration of people from Hyderabad to villages and districts.

Total positive cases reached 77,513 and 615 deaths, recovered and active cases are 54330, and 22568 respectively. Heal director Srinivas Rao has said that the corona will decline by August end in GHMC area and state in the districts