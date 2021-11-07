State Minister Talasani’s son booked for rash driving

By SM Bilal|   Published: 7th November 2021 7:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: Saifabad police has booked a criminal case against the son of State Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for causing injuries to a man with his vehicle.

The police said that the son of the Minister Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav hit the victim by name Santosh and took the tyre of his vehicle from over the left leg of the victim causing injuries to him.

The incident took place when Sai Kiran Yadav was returning after attending Sadar celebrations at Khairatabad. The injured Santosh was shifted to KIMS hospital. The police have said that they were now investigating the case

