State Minorities Commission directs Govt to ensure proper facilities

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Commission has directed the Director Medical and Health department to visit the quarantine centres and ensure proper facilities are provided to quarantined persons.

A group of city-based lawyers have filed a petition with the State Minorities Commission and alleged that several persons have been placed under quarantine at Government-run hospitals.

The patients are being subjected to hardships since hospitals lack basic facility including proper food, purifies drinking water and washrooms are in unhygienic condition.

The patients and the COVID-19 suspects are forced to stay in a single dress for many days. Most of the persons who are quarantined at Government hospitals are suffering from diabetes, cardiac problems and other health issues.

The lawyers’ group have also demanded the Minorities commission to intervene and ensure that all facilities are provided to the patients and quarantined persons.

