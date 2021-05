Ghaziabad: Police personnel inhale herbal steam, coming out from outlets connected to a pressure cooker, to clear nasal congestion, outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Steam therapy are being organised across the country in a belief that it will help fight COVID-19 infection despite no guidelines from World Health Organization (WHO).

Ghaziabad: Police personnel inhale herbal steam, coming out from outlets connected to a pressure cooker, to clear nasal congestion, outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Steam therapy are being organised across the country in a belief that it will help fight COVID-19 infection despite no guidelines from World Health Organization (WHO). (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Ghaziabad: A police personnel inhales herbal steam, coming out from outlets connected to a pressure cooker, to clear nasal congestion, outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Steam therapy are being organised across the country in a belief that it will help fight COVID-19 infection despite no guidelines from World Health Organization (WHO). (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Ghaziabad: A police personnel inhales herbal steam, coming out from outlets connected to a pressure cooker, to clear nasal congestion, outside a police station in Ghaziabad, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Steam therapy are being organised across the country in a belief that it will help fight COVID-19 infection despite no guidelines from World Health Organization (WHO). (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)