Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s new ‘vintage’ home in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been making headlines since past few days for I T raids at her property, has bought a new apartment in Mumbai which she lovingly calls ‘Pannu Pind. The ‘Pink’ actress is ready to move in.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Taapsee shared glimpse from her new abode and says she prepping up for the house warming party.

Taapsee Pannu’s new home

Sharing a picture on Instagram which shows her in a white sari, facing a wall with a remote in her hand, she wrote, “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck.”

With aesthetic Indian appeal, Taapsee new flat has an old world charm with lots of vintage antiques and works on the walls. The brass artifacts added more beauty to the interiors.

Earlier in December last year, Taapsee had shared several glimpses of how the place was being done with iron and brass artefacts adorning the walls and a four-poster, elevated bed dominating the bedroom. “Coz u need to climb up hard before u relax #PannuHouse,” she had written alongside the picture of the bed which had phulkari work on the bedpost.









Image Source: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram Stories

Her upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Dobaaraa. She has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Looop Lapeta, Vinil Mathew directorial Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket. Besides, the actress will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic Shabaash Mithu.