STF seizes Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3 cr in Kolkata

Kolkata: Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested three people and seized approximately 1,18,000 Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3.5 crore from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Amir Khan, Mohammed Najir Hussain, and Jagesar Mahato. Two of the detained persons are based out of Manipur and one is based out of Bihar, according to an official statement.

“Acting on a piece of information from a credible source, a car was intercepted on EM Bypass near Ajay Nagar crossing, under Survey Park Police Station and two Manipur based and one Bihar based notorious drug peddlers were arrested. Approximately 1,18,000 pieces of Yaba tablets were recovered and seized. The present market value of the seized drug is Rs 3.5 crore,” reads the official statement.

Yaba tablet is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. (ANI)