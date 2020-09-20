Stoinis, Rabada ensure Super Over victory for Delhi Capitals

Dubai: Marcus Stoinis’ last over star turns with both bat and ball was beautifully complemented by Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant Super Over that ensured a thrilling opening round IPL victory for Delhi Capitals over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157 for 8 for Capitals with 57 coming off the last three overs. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes.

In reply, Capitals were in control for 15 overs before Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls nearly won it for KXIP before Stoinis came into the picture again with opposition needing one-off three balls.

The first one was a dot followed by wickets of Agarwal and Chris Jordan as the match ended in a tie and went into Super Over.

Rabada, a Super Over specialist then removed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off successive balls to keep an easy three-run target off one over. Rishabh Pant got a couple and Mohammed Shami bowled a wide as Capitals got their hard-earned two points.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53 off 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer 39 off 32 balls, Mohammed Shami 3/15).

Kings XI Punjab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2).

