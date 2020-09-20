Stoinis, Rabada ensure Super Over victory for Delhi Capitals

Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157 for 8 for Capitals

By Mansoor Updated: 21st September 2020 12:01 am IST
Dubai: Delhi Capitals players celebrate after defeating Kings XI Punjab in the super over during the cricket match of IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Dubai: Marcus Stoinis’ last over star turns with both bat and ball was beautifully complemented by Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant Super Over that ensured a thrilling opening round IPL victory for Delhi Capitals over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Stoinis first blasted his way to a 21-ball-53 as his late assault ensured a decent 157 for 8 for Capitals with 57 coming off the last three overs. Stoinis hit seven fours and three sixes.

In reply, Capitals were in control for 15 overs before Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls nearly won it for KXIP before Stoinis came into the picture again with opposition needing one-off three balls.

READ:  Hyderabad Airport comes up with contactless elevators

The first one was a dot followed by wickets of Agarwal and Chris Jordan as the match ended in a tie and went into Super Over.

Rabada, a Super Over specialist then removed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off successive balls to keep an easy three-run target off one over. Rishabh Pant got a couple and Mohammed Shami bowled a wide as Capitals got their hard-earned two points.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53 off 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer 39 off 32 balls, Mohammed Shami 3/15).

Kings XI Punjab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89 off 60 balls, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2).

Source: PTI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close