By Admin Updated: 7th September 2020 4:31 pm IST
Stop mourning Babri Masjid, ensure Muslims are represented everywhere

With the ceremonial rites for the Ram Temple construction that happened on August 5, rather than mourning the Babri Masjid that was razed in Ayodhya, a lawyer suggested something else.

“With a lot of our Muslim youth in jail, there will come a time where Hindus will not even take our cases,” he said.

He said that Muslims bust set a target of penetrating various sectors—be it IT, government, law enforcement, and the judiciary as well.

To him zakat should not only go towards madrassas and those madrassas shoud not only be used to impart religious teachings.

“Why don’t we set targets of ensuring that 5,000 to 10,000 of our people will be in courts, about 5,000 in police stations, and about 100 IAS people every year?

Other communities become dependent on the minorities and not the other way around.

