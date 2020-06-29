Stop profiteering, roll back fuel prices, Rahul tells govt

On one hand, the government had written off loans of big people, on the other it was trying to profit from fuel prices, putting extra burden on the poor and the farmer, he said.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 29, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
PM has surrendered Indian territory to China: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to stop profiteering from the motor fuel and roll back the recent hikes. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased 22 times during the lockdown.

In a video, released here on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, “The effect of rise in diesel and petrol prices are two-fold. One that you pay directly, and the other due to the rise in prices of consumer products, including essential items.”

The country was reeling under an economic tsunami due to the coronavirus pandemic and everyone, including the rich and the poor, had been affected, he said and added, he had urged the government to implement NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) to help the poor, but it didn’t listen.

Since the resumption of daily rate revision on June 7, petrol prices have increased by Rs 9.12 and diesel by Rs 11.01 in the national capital. The petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 87.14, Rs 83.59 and Rs 82.05 per litre, respectively.

In other cities too, the price rise has been similar.

Source: IANS
