Stop spreading lies to Telangana farmers: Piyush Goyal to TRS

New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday lashed out at the TRS-led Telangana government saying that it is spreading false information regarding the paddy procurement issue.

He also said that the TRS government has failed completely in procuring paddy from farmers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to create a bright future for Telangana farmers. The state government is trying to create a situation of chaos. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is lying to the people of the state. There is an agreement between the center and the state regarding paddy procurement. We have increased procurement by 5 times from Telangana,” he added.

The minister for food and public distributuion said that the agreement was to buy 20 lakh tonnes of boiled rice from Telangana.

“We gave this opportunity only to the state of Telangana. But the state hasn’t delivered the amount of rice as promised. They are yet to give us 14 lakh tonnes of boiled rice and 13 lakh tonnes of raw rice. We have extended the deadlines four times,” he said.

Piyush Goyal said that any amount of raw rice will be procured and it was informed to Telangana government last year. “The state government has to take back the false propaganda against the Centre. The Centre stands with the farmers of Telangana. We have increased the payment by 1.5 times. KCR has signed an agreement saying that he will not deliver us boiled rice anymore,” he said.

Regarding Telangana state cabinet ministers’ visit to Delhi, he said that he hasn’t invited them to come to the capital. ” They came to Delhi when I wasn’t available. Then they are into spreading false information. They are more interested in sitting at Delhi rather than serving people,” he remarked.