Storm Jorge to bring heavy rain, strong winds to UK

London: A new storm named Jorge is set to hit parts of the UK on Saturday, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds, according to the Met Office.

“On Friday a band of rain associated with storm Jorge will move across the UK. We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground,” the Metro newspaper quoted Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen as saying.

“South-westerly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England.”

Storm Jorge is the fifth storm to hit the UK since December 6 last year and third in February,

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said it was “not uncommon” to see so many storms in such a short period of time.