Strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan: Digvijaya

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that strict action should be taken against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for his alleged divisive comments at a rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

In a tweet, Singh said, “This type of comment is made by Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. There should be strict action against Waris Pathan. Congress has always fought against fundamentalist ideology. BJP and AIMIM complement each other and both spread hatred through religious sentiment.”

Pathan, an ex-MLA from Mumbai had on Wednesday addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Kalaburagi said that while the Muslim community be only 15 crores in numbers in India, it can give a befitting reply to 100 crore majority Hindu population.

“The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crores,” Pathan had said.

“They tell us that we have kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together,” Pathan had said.