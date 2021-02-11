Strong defence line will be key to Indian hockey team’s success: Surender Kumar

Bengaluru, Feb 11 : Indian men’s hockey team defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence line will be the key for the side’s chances of winning matches consistently in the upcoming months.

“Now that we have raised our game to a high level, we are eager and ready to perform for our country in big tournaments this year. I think a strong defence line will be the key to our chances of winning matches consistently,” said Surender.

“If we ensure that our opponents don’t get goals easily, it will help our forwards put pressure on them and create more chances for us,” added the 27-year-old.

The defender, who has played 133 matches for the national side, also expressed that the members of the core probable group have improved tremendously since returning to the national coaching camp in January.

“Last year was all about maintaining our fitness and getting back to our full form, which we did very well. Once we returned to the national coaching camp in January this year, we wanted to up the ante and raise the level of our respective games,” said Surender.

“By working on each of our skills one by one, we have improved tremendously in the last few weeks. Everyone in the Indian men’s hockey core probable group is feeling really great about their respective games,” he added.

