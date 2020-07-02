Struggle against injustice is religion: Scindia

Bhopal: Prior to the second expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet in Madhya Pradesh, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the struggle against injustice is the religion.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the second expansion ceremony of the Chouhan cabinet in Bhopal and is likely to stay in the city for a couple of days. But, before that on Thursday, Scindia tweeted, “The struggle waged against injustice is the religion.”

The BJP government has been formed due to Scindia’s support in the state. This is the reason that adequate importance is being given to Scindia supporters in the Shivraj cabinet.

At the same time, the Congress has been making several allegations on Scindia. His tweet is being considered as a response to the Congress’ allegations.

Source: IANS