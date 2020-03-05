Student housing company launches 10,000 beds for professionals

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Stanza Living, a student housing company, has expanded its value proposition by launching customized living spaces for working professionals. Starting with a combined 10,000 beds capacity across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Pune, this will be a separate business line designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals.

Stanza Living’s solutions for working professionals have been developed after 10 months of research and planning, which also included interviews with 3,000 graduating students, entry-level working professionals, and property owners. The insights gathered on their lifestyle requirements have been used to create a customized shared living space for migrant working professionals.

Speaking on its new business category, Anindya Dutta, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, said, “After building the biggest student living company in the country, successfully catering to 10 cities, we feel this is the appropriate time to foray into the working professional category. Since Hyderabad is home to thousands of migrant professionals, especially in the IT sector, the city has emerged as one of our key markets in this category. Post our launch in Hyderabad, we will continue to expand this category aggressively across the country and strengthen our position as India’s largest shared living operator.”

Sandeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living said “Our foray into the working professionals category follows the journey of our student consumers. As they graduate and become potential migrant working professionals, we want to continue delivering an aspirational lifestyle solution adaptable to their evolving needs, wherever they migrate. We are excited to launch our holistic value proposition with 10,000 beds addressing the discerning needs of the diverse migrant working population.”

There is a sizable population in the state, dependent on private rental housing facilities. Stanza Living is geared to serving the lifestyle needs for this vast new-age consumer base through its dedicated solutions for each category of residents.

