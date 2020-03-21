Student of SSC attempts suicide at exam center

Hyderabad: A student who arrived at an examination center at Serlingampally in Chandanagar to write SCC exam on Friday jumped from the first floor of the building. The 16-year-old, resident of Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar took permission from the invigilator to use the washroom, he came out and jumped from the balcony.

He was a student of a private school in Madinaguda in Miyapur.

The boy fell on the ground and suffered minor injuries. He was rescued by the police personnel who were deployed at the examination center and was shifted to a nearby private hospital.

