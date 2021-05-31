Students going abroad for studies will be given vaccination on priority: KTR

Hyderabad: Students who are going to foreign countries for higher studies will be given vaccination on priority so that they can travel safely.

In a twitter post, TRS working president and Information and Technology Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao have informed that the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. The minister added that the guidelines will be released soon.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the plans of many students who wished to travel to abroad for higher studies. Even though students got good scores in GRE and IELTS and secured admissions in the universities for the semester which starts in the month of August, they are unsure of travelling to the foreign countries with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Several foreign universities have made it mandatory for students to get vaccinated before they join the university campus.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most cases with 390, followed by Rangareddy (114) and Medchal Malkajgiri (101), the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has 35,042 active cases. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

With inputs from agencies