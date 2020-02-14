menu
Students hold protest against CAA, NRC at Mehdipatnam

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: February 14, 2020, 4:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Muslims students and local people holding placards and shout slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while staging a protest against NRC, CAA, and NPR at Azizia Masjid, Mehdipatnam x road in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo(Laeeq)

