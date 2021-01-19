Students of Classes X, XII return to schools in TN

Chennai, Jan 19 : Students of Classes X and XII in Tamil Nadu returned to schools on Tuesday after a gap of 10 months following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions.

The schools were closed in April last year following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students who attended the schools on Tuesday had to produce a consent letter from their parents. Covering their bright young faces with masks, the students stood in lines outside their schools so that their body temperature could be checked before being allowed in.

Multi-vitamin and zinc tablets were also given to the students to boost their immunity, as per the government orders.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced trimming of the syllabus by about 40 per cent and the schools have been told to complete the important topics first.

