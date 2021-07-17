Students should sign ‘no dowry bond’ before awarding degrees: Kerala Governor urges VCs

Kochi: To fight the dowry menace, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has suggested the vice-chancellors of the universities in the state to make students sign a bond that they would not accept or give dowry before they are awarded their degree certificates.

“Vice-chancellors suggested that not only the students at the time of admission but also before giving them degrees must be asked to sign a bond. And all those who are being appointed in the university, they should also be asked to sign a bond,” Khan said.

“The signing of the bond should not be restricted to students but also faculty members should be made to sign the bond. In the meeting with the vice-chancellors of the universities, suggestions came up why only students, parents, but also at the time if you want admission, you will have to sign the bond. Universities cannot and should not allow their degree to be used as a license to increase the price of the bridegroom in the marriage market,” the Governor said.

“This is not a women’s issue. This is a human issue. Because if you bring down a woman, society will be brought down. Demanding dowry is repugnant not to womanhood. This is repugnant to human dignity,” Governor said. Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, observed a day-long “fast against dowry,” and also joined a prayer meeting organised by Gandhian organisations at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Governor said that the specter of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy.

“Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry,” he said.