Stunning Photos of the Solar Eclipse across India

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: June 21, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI21-06-2020_000156B)
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI21-06-2020_000072B)
Amritsar: A woman views the solar eclipse through an X-Ray film, in Amritsar, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-06-2020_000101B)
Ahmedabad: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from Ahmedabad, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-06-2020_000121B)
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI21-06-2020_000124B)
Bengaluru: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI21-06-2020_000136B)
Gurugram: A partially eclipsed sun as seen on a cloudy day during the ending phase of the annular solar eclipse, in Gurugram, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan) (PTI21-06-2020_000152B)
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI21-06-2020_000154B)
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI21-06-2020_000156B)
Hyderabad: A silhouetted view of an eagle in the backdrop of the solar eclipse in the sky, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo)(PTI21-06-2020_000164B)
Hyderabad: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from Hyderabad, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-06-2020_000158B)
Dibrugarh: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from Dibrugarh, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI21-06-2020_000166B)
New Delhi: A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI21-06-2020_000173B)
Hyderabad: A silhouetted view of an eagle in the backdrop of the solar eclipse in the sky, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 21, 2020 (PTI Photo)(PTI21-06-2020_000174B)
Ghaziabad: A silhouetted view of an aeroplane during solar eclipse, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI21-06-2020_000177B)
