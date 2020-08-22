Styrian MotoGP: Espargaro gets KTM to maiden pole, LCR Honda’s Nakagami second

Spielberg, Aug 22 : KTM celebrated a maiden pole on Saturday as Pol Espargaro stormed into the top of the grid at the qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami will start second while Johann Zarco, who sat out Friday’s running, stormed to third on his Avintia Ducati at the Red Bull Ring.

Quartararo set the pace in the opening set of laps with a 1:24.479 but this was cancelled for exceeding track limits. Petronas SRT Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli momentarily went up before Fabio Quartararo and later Espargaro went top.

Zarco will be unable to take up his third slot on Sunday after getting a pitlane start penalty for causing the horrific collision with Morbidelli last week in the Austrian GP.

This means that Suzuki’s Joan Mir will be promoted to the front row having ended Q2 fourth, ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller, who was battling pain in his right shoulder from his FP3 crash.

Source: IANS

