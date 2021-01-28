Tractor rally violence: Subramanian Swamy tweets ‘BJP please wake up!’

New Delhi: A day after the clashes that broke out between protesting farmers and Delhi police during tractor rally, Subramanian Swamy asked BJP to wake up.

In one of the series of tweets on the violence that took place on January 26, 2021, Swamy wrote, ” Respect of two groups of stakeholders in agricultural trade have been lost so far in the farmers agitation: A.The Punjab Congress/Akali politicians & their middlemen. B. The Modi/ Shah “tough guys” image. Gainers are Naxals, Drug lords, ISI & Khalistanis. BJP please wake up!”.

Hindus under siege: Swamy

In another tweet, he claimed, “Following the law&order fiasco on Republic Day celebration [which I had suggested that this year be inside Rashtrapati Bhavan event], China has been embodened to carry out a major attack this March-May period to further de-stabillize India. Hindus under siege. Wake up!!”.

Raising doubts over the incident took place at the historic Red Fort, he wrote, “There is a buzz, could be fake, or fake IDs of enemies that a BJP member close to high places in PMO acted as a agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. Please check out and inform”.

Delhi Police chief’s statement

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Wednesday said that it was a breach of trust by the protesters and those involved in the violence would not be spared.

According to official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence. Most of them are hospitalised while some are in ICU.