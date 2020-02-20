Subramanium Swamy: “GST is the greatest madness of the century”

A+ A-

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanium Swamy told that the implementation of GST is the greatest madness of this century.

He pointed out that for India to become an economic superpower, 10% of growth is required.

He pleaded that the former PM of India, PV Narsimha Rao should be given the highest award ‘Bharat Ratna’ in order to pay tribute to his efforts for implementing reforms.

He was addressing a conference in Hyderabad organized by Pragna Bharti.

He further told that the Indian Economy was progressing at the rate of 10% per annum due to the reforms of Mr. Narasimha Rao.