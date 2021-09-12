Success rates of Muslim matrimony websites are higher than marriage agencies

Hyderabad: It is an open secret that technology has changed the lives of almost all persons across the globe. It has made difficult tasks easier. The same is true in the case of Muslim Matrimony too.

Nowadays Muslims prefer to register on the Matrimonial website to search for a life partner. Thousands of people are turning toward matrimonial websites to find their better half.

One of the major reasons for availing services of matrimonial websites is their success rate which is 10 times higher than agencies. However, many of them are still unable to find the desired life partner. The reason behind such disappointments is service providers’ inability to understand the expectations of the prospective brides and grooms.

The scenario at Siasat Matri is completely different. The matrimonial service provider not only understands the expectations of the prospective brides and grooms but also ensures their privacies which is the concern of most of the parents of the prospective brides.

Syeda Sadiya (name changed to ensure privacy) was disappointed after taking services from various Muslim matrimonial websites as she was unable to find a match that satisfies her expectation. Later, she registered on Siasat Matri in the month of May 2021. Within three months, she found her better half.

It is not an isolated case, there are many people who were successfully able to find a life partner through Siasat Matri.

Apart from providing access to thousands of profiles available on the website, Siasat Matri also provides others services such as showcasing profiles in video matrimonial service, etc. at affordable rates.

