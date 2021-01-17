Suchitra Sen’s 8th death anniversary observed in B’desh

By Sumi Khan, Dhaka

Dhaka, Jan 17 : Rich tributes were paid to the undisputed queen of the silver screen, Suchitra Sen on her 8th death anniversary across Bangladesh on Sunday.

Suchitra Sen was the second Indian actress to receive an award at an international film festival at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1963.

Besides, in 1972, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

On her death anniversary, Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakhhan Parishad organised a discussion commemorating the works of the legendary actress at Pabna Press Club auditorium.

Sanjeev Kumar Bhati, Assistant High Commissioner of India in Rajshahi, was the chief guest of the programme, while the Press club president ABM Fazlur Rahman was the special guest.

Originally hailing from Pabna of undivided India, Suchitra Sen, the ‘Mahanayika’ of Indian movies ruled over the Bengali film industry for 17 years with her grace, poise and charm.

Suchitra Sen studied in Pabna Govt Girls until class-IX and shifted to India long before the liberation. Much of Suchitra’s endless appeal lay in her persona. She was refreshingly free of the clutches of tradition — she could be playful, provocative, intelligent, controlled, poised and dignified — a radical change from the notions of a woman set to patriarchy.

The scintillating actress migrated to Kolkata with her family just a couple of months before the partition of 1947.

Suchitra Sen started her acting career with the film Shesh Kothai in 1952. In her next 17 years in the industry, she appeared in over 70 films, including 7 Hindi films.

Suchitra Sen, the beautiful goddess of Indian Film stole the hearts of millions with her enigmatic smile and her exuding elegance left her fans heartbroken when she passed away on January 17, 2014.

Detaching herself from the society, Suchitra chose reclusion for herself, even rejecting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005.

Sen died on January 17, 2014 at a hospital in Kolkata.

