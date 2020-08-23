Sudan PM voices readiness to prosecute war crimes suspects

By News Desk 1 Updated: 23rd August 2020 11:03 am IST
Sudan PM voices readiness to prosecute war crimes suspects

Khartoum, Aug 23 : Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has voiced the country’s full readiness to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute those charged with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Hamdok made the remarks on Saturday in a speech to the nation on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assuming the post of prime minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

Accusing the former regime of its “reckless” actions, Hamdok said the Sudanese people have never supported terrorism and removal of the country from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism would be very soon.

He also said his government would fulfil the requirements of the transitional period, improve the economic conditions, achieve development and reach consensus over a national project for ruling Sudan through fair and transparent elections.

READ:  Fadnavis: Bihar pushed back by 30 yrs under Lalu's regime

Hamdok assumed the post of Prime Minister on August 21, 2019, which marked a beginning of a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian components.

On March 4, 2009, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur region.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close