By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 6:34 am IST
Sudhir Mishra: 'Serious Men' is specific in articulation, yet universal

Mumbai, Sep 18 : Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says his upcoming film, Serious Men, is a story about a father who wants to create a bright future for his son.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mishra’s latest is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The film will tell the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child is a boy genius.

“The great thing about Manu Joseph’s novel is that it is funny and wacky, yet deeply emotional. The film charts its own graph for the transformation of the story to another medium, but it still remains an endearing story of a father’s desire to create a bright future for his son,” Mishra said.

“It is a delight to bring this tale to the world… The film may be specific in its articulation, but it is universal at the same time,” he added.

The film also features Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and will introduce Indira Tiwari. It releases on October 2, on Netflix.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

