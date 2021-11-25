Suhana Khan hints being heartbroken on leaving New York

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th November 2021 9:09 pm IST
Suhana Khan hints being heartbroken on leaving New York
Suhana Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has hinted that she is all set to leave New York, where she was studying filmmaking at the New York University, and is heart broken with the move.

Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, which had “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 15 BIG update: Jay, Vishal, Neha eliminated!

To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

MS Education Academy

A slew of Suhana’s friends shared messages on her comment section.

One wrote: “New York already misses you.”

“You’re going to do amazing things,” said another.

A friend simply wished her good luck.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button