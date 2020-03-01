“Sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai”: Zaira Wasim indirectly asks PM

A+ A-

Kashmir: Dangal girl Zaira Wasim indirectly asked a question to PM Modi. On her Twitter account, she wrote, “Aapko raat ko sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai” (How do you sleep peacefully at night?).

She tweeted, “The question should’ve been “Aapko raat ko sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai”. NOT “Aap aam kaise khate hai”.”

Although, she did not mentioned the names of either Modi nor Akshay Kumar, it seems that she has taken a subtle dig at the actor’s non-political interview with PM that was held prior to the 2019 General Elections.

Akshay Kumar’s non-political interview with PM

It may be mentioned that during the non-political interview with PM, Akshay Kumar had asked Modi “Yeh baat kaafi saare bachche aapse poochhna chahte hain. Kya humaare pradhaan mantri ji aam khaatey hain?” (Do you eat mangoes?).

Replying to it, PM Modi had said, “Bilkul. Mujhe aam bahot pasand hain. Bachpan se hi. Gujarat mein toh aam ras ki paramparaa bhi hai”. (Of course, I love mango. Gujarat has tradition of mango juice).