Sulli Deals row: 56 MPs write to Amit Shah, seek redressal

Adding weight to the Github scandal “Sulli Deals” wherein Muslim women were virtually auctioned off as a “Sulli deal of the day”, member of parliament Mohammed Jawed addressed a letter to union home minister Amit Shah asking him to take action against the culprits.

In the letter addressed to the home minister, Jawed reiterated the events of July 4 and mentioned how uploading the photographs of Muslim women was a “disgusting display of misogyny”.

Discussing the prime accused, Jawed also mentioned Liberal Doge, the YouTuber who earlier had live-streamed an auction as male viewers bid on these women online.

The term “Sulli(a)” is a derogatory slur used against Muslims which, time and again, finds its way in communal pogroms.

The letter, cosigned by 56 other members of parliament, across party lines, asked the home minister to take cognizance of the issue. Despite repeated FIR’s and national outrage, Git Hub took down the “Sulli Deals” app only 20 days after initially setting it up.

Jawed’s letter reiterated the fact that the reason perpetrators find the courage to commit cybercrimes is because they aren’t being held accountable for sexual harassment and hate crimes.