Mumbai, July 30 : A new Haryanvi track by Sumit Goswami has garnered over 50 million views in just three weeks, and the singer is naturally elated.

The number is titled “Feelings”, and Sumit explained why it was fun working on it. “Composing, writing, and singing the song was a thrill for me. One can never guess what clicks with the listeners, but once that happens an artist can only celebrate in joy,” Sumit said.

