Summary revision of electoral rolls: Check your name on voters’ list

By Sameer|   Updated: 16th January 2021 1:42 pm IST
electoral rolls
Hyderabad: After the summary revision of electoral rolls 2021 by Chief Electoral Officer, the number of voters in Hyderabad district became 43,11,803. Out of the total voters in the district, 22,30,054 are men, 20,81,527 are women and 222 are transgenders, New Indian Express reported.

It is also reported that all the voters can verify their names on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer and submit their claims and objections to concerned Electoral Registration Officers. They can also submit claims on the ECI NVS portal under continuous updation of electoral rolls.

Following is the list of constituency-wise number of voters as reported by New Indian Express

ConstituencyNumber of voters
Musheerabad     2,95,468
Malakpet3,06,026
Amberpet2,56,814
Khairatabad2,82,111
Jubilee Hills3,68,555
Sanathnagar2,45,858
Nampally3,22,218
Karwan3,31,609
Goshamahal2,50,857
Charminar2,16,063
Chandrayangutta3,19,140
Yakutpura3,39,140
Bahadurpura2,79,239
Secunderabad2,54,175
Secunderabad Cantonment2,53,871

Voters’ list can be downloaded by clicking on the “Electoral Rolls (SSR 2021)” link after visiting the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (click here).

