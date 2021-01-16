Summary revision of electoral rolls: Check your name on voters’ list

Hyderabad: After the summary revision of electoral rolls 2021 by Chief Electoral Officer, the number of voters in Hyderabad district became 43,11,803. Out of the total voters in the district, 22,30,054 are men, 20,81,527 are women and 222 are transgenders, New Indian Express reported.

It is also reported that all the voters can verify their names on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer and submit their claims and objections to concerned Electoral Registration Officers. They can also submit claims on the ECI NVS portal under continuous updation of electoral rolls.

Following is the list of constituency-wise number of voters as reported by New Indian Express

Constituency Number of voters Musheerabad 2,95,468 Malakpet 3,06,026 Amberpet 2,56,814 Khairatabad 2,82,111 Jubilee Hills 3,68,555 Sanathnagar 2,45,858 Nampally 3,22,218 Karwan 3,31,609 Goshamahal 2,50,857 Charminar 2,16,063 Chandrayangutta 3,19,140 Yakutpura 3,39,140 Bahadurpura 2,79,239 Secunderabad 2,54,175 Secunderabad Cantonment 2,53,871

Voters’ list can be downloaded by clicking on the “Electoral Rolls (SSR 2021)” link after visiting the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (click here).