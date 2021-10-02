‘Sunday-Funday’ to be held again on Tank Bund tomorrow

Hyderabad: The ‘Sunday-Funday’ event at Tank Bund is back this weekend on October 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., all thanks to the great response it received from Hyderabadis on in its past two editions.

The event, organised by the state Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has various activities and performances planned including a band performance, fireworks, cultural activities, shopping, games and eateries, to mesmerize audiences of all ages.

The Telangana State Police Band is also preparing to woo audiences with instrumental music, in addition to a team of 20-artists performing ‘Puli Veshalu’ (tiger costumes) along the tank bund stretch. A 3-minute firework show that can be viewed by all standing along the stretch has also been planned.

Merchants from the Old City will also set up stalls for bangles, artificial jewellery, live bangles, pearl sets and Ittar (fragrant oil), alongside handicraft stalls by Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO).

The Urban forestry wing of HMDA after having distributed 20,000 saplings, last weekend, will again set up stalls for free distribution of 30 different species of saplings.

Food Trucks will also be set up with delicacies like Kebabs from Old City, chaat, matka chai, kesar milk and a variety of bakery products, for the public to indulge in. Caricature artists, face painters, temporary tattoo artists, magicians will also be present, said a press note from the state government.

The public has been advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining a social distance. Necessary arrangements for Mobile Public Toilets and dustbins are also being made.