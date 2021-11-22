Sunny Leone to open world’s largest CBBC sale in Dubai on Nov 25

Mumbai: The biggest CBBC sale (Concept Big Brands Carnival) will kick-start on November 25, in hall 4 of Dubai World Trade Center and it will end on December 4. Bollywood star Sunny Leone will be gracing the inaugural ceremony at 5:00 p.m.

At the biggest CBBC sale, the actress will also be presenting her new StarStruck items. Lipsticks, glosses, liners, mascaras, eyeliners, and highlighters in more modern tints and colours are included in the collection.

Sunny Leone excited for CBBC sale

Speaking to Khaleej Times about the event, Sunny Leone said, “I have recently been in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 and now I am heading back to the city for the CBBC Big Sale where I will be showing all my fans the newest range of Starstruck! My product is all vegan and not tested on animals. StarStruck is a brand I think any woman can wear, and the colours I have chosen for the second round, are very well rounded for any skin type or colour.”

“It’s an honour to have Sunny Leone at CBBC,” said Vijay Samyani, Founder and President of Concept Big Brands Carnival. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what the new collection has to offer,” he added.

Big discounts on Intl Brands

Visitors can expect discounts and offers on Max Mara, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Arcancil, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and other brands.

For further information and queries Contact or WhatsApp +97152 821 2809