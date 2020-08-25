Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil spate of sponsors ahead of IPL 13

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 2:22 pm IST
Hyderabad, Aug 25 : Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Sun Group-owned franchise and 2016 champions of the Indian Premer League (IPL), have unveiled a spate of existing and new sponsors for the 13th edition of the tournament, slated to take place in the UAE.

Leading the line-up of principal sponsors is JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. The cement brand was signed as title sponsor earlier this year in January which the franchise has successfully managed to retain for the tournament starting next month from September 19.

As a title sponsor, JK Lakshmi Cement logo will be carried on the ‘jersey front’.

Ralco Tyres and Valvoline are other principal sponsors and their logos will be carried on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively.

Jio, TCL, Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac and Colgate have all signed on as partners for IPL 13, with their logos and branding set to be prominently displayed on the team’s match kits.

Tyka, Fancode, IB Cricket and Double Horse have also partnered with the franchise.

Commenting on the development, K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said: “We are extremely happy to have so many prestigious brands on board for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League.

“The interest from sponsors has been incredibly positive and encouraging in spite of the tough times. We are nothing but proud and grateful to have unflinching support of our partners which is an immense source of inspiration for the squad to continue giving their best to the game. Together with our sponsors and fans, the Orange Army look forward to putting up a solid show like every year.”

