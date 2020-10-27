‘Sunshine gurl’ Malaika Arora says mornings are her thing

News Desk 1Published: 28th October 2020 4:22 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Malaika Arora admits being a morning person, in a new social media post.

Malaika’s confession comes with an Instagram selfie where she sports her out-of-bed curls.

“Mornings r my thanggg….#sunshinegurl,” she captioned the image.

Malaika recently stressed on self-love in a social media post, saying she is comfortable in her skin. She posted a boomerang video on Instagram stories, where she poses for the camera flaunting her natural self.

A few days back when Malaika celebrated her 47th birthday, her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post for her on Instagram.

Malaika keeps sharing tricks on social media for self care. She recently doled out social media tips on how to deal with hairfall.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

