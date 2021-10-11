Super Dancer 4, Dance Deewane 3: WINNERS and prize money

Mumbai: The last weekend saw grand finale of two popular dance reality shows Super Dancer 4 and Dance Deewane 3. While Super Dancer’s finale was aired on Saturday on Sony TV, Dance Deewane’s took place on Sunday on Colors TV. Both the shows managed to entertain the audience for many months and also earned good TRP ratings.

Super Dancer 4 winner

Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam, has won Sony TV’s kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh while her Super Guru Tushar Shetty got Rs 5 lakh for his effort. She beat other four finalists Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwary to bag the precious trophy.

Judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.

Dance Deewane 3 winner

Piyush Gurbhele and his partner Rupesh Soni were announced as the winners of Dance Deewane Season 3 on Sunday. Piyush and Rupesh took home the winner’s trophy, the prize money of Rs 40 lakh and a swanky new car. Other finalists of the show were Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-Akash Thapa and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil.

Dance Deewane 3 was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.