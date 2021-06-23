Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces coming to Twitter

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it will begin rolling out applications for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, giving creators an early shot at joining in the first group of testers for the features.

The company first announced Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces earlier this year.

Super Follows will allow you to form a “direct relationship with your most engaged followers” and generate monthly revenue. Pricing options here include $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 per month, 9To5Mac reported.

Meanwhile, the new Ticketed Spaces feature will be a big expansion of the Spaces audio rooms platform.

With Ticketed Spaces, users can create a “unique and exclusive” audio experience by charging for tickets.

Prices can range from as low as $1 and as high as $999, and users can limit the number of people invited as well.

The company said that users can earn up to 97 per cent of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions.

Twitter won’t take more than a 3 per cent share until users exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products.

After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20 per cent of future earnings, the report said.

Twitter notes that the numbers here after platform fees for in-app purchase, referring to Apple’s 30 per cent cut in the App Store, it added.

Users can apply to be among the first accounts chosen for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces in the latest version of the Twitter for iOS app.

Twitter has been rapidly adding new features recently as it focuses on giving its users the ability to monetise their audiences.