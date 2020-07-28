Support & ambition around Brighton excites me, says Lallana

London: New Brighton signing Adam Lallana has said the English Premier League club’s ambition was a significant factor in his decision to join them. The 32-year-old penned a three-year deal with the club, having spent six years at Liverpool.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Lallana told Brighton’s official website.

“It’s a breath of fresh air coming here – having my medical. Everything is new. It’s a challenge I am looking forward to.

“The whole infrastructure and ambition around the club excite me. There are so much young talent and so much ability.

“The manager is highly regarded, and it was a pretty easy choice for me in the end, especially knowing how much Brighton have reached out. It’s nice to know that you’re wanted – I think it’s a perfect match.”

“I look how ambitious the chairman is to start with and how highly the manager is regarded since he has come into the club,” he added.

“I looked at all those aspects, the squad, the training ground facilities, the stadium, and it was a perfect fit. I am excited to get stuck into the challenge, and hopefully, we can push on again next season.”

Brighton finished 15th in the Premier League this term, staving off relegation.

Source: IANS