Support pours in for medicos who face communal remark after their dance video goes viral

New Delhi: Support poured in for Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar, two medical students from Thrissur who faced communal remarks after their dance video went viral on social media. In the video, they can be seen dancing to the song, Rasputinby the Euro-Caribbean band Boney M.

The video was uploaded by Razak on his Instagram account. Soon, it has not only garnered lakhs of likes but the medicos were also praised for making an attempt to lift spirits amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. However, some right-wing ideologues started questioning the motive behind the dance. On Twitter, #DaceJihad was also trending on Friday.

An advocate, Krishna Raj, on his Facebook account, also shared his views against the dance. Claiming that he smells something wrong, he asked Janaki’s parents to be careful. He also cited a case wherein, a dentistry student has allegedly changed her name from Nimisha to Fathima after the marriage with a Muslim man.

Reacting to the communal remarks, many started supporting the medicos on social media. One of them retweeted a video in which two youth are seen dancing to the same song.

Does Naveen Razaq have moves like this, huh? Try doing this crab walk first. Then we will talk 😤 pic.twitter.com/s6NKvmp2sn — Puncturewala (@mallucomrade) April 8, 2021

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also praised the students and slammed those who are criticizing them.

These kids deserve applause and encouragement, instead of the Hindutva venom being spewed at them because of their different religions. They ooze both talent & comradeship, the best of Young India. And they will make empathetic doctors one day! #Respect #Applause #DanceIsNotJihad https://t.co/H6hXYhlgmS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2021

Later, students of Government Medical College Thrissur joined the campaign against the hatred and shared a video with hashtag stepagainsthatred.

Kerala fighting Sanghis, one dance step at a time. ✌🏻#StepWithRasputin pic.twitter.com/kMhotyIOZG — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) April 10, 2021

This is our INDIA. 🇮🇳#StepAgainstHatred https://t.co/qg60dETdjX — Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) April 10, 2021

#stepagainsthatred More power to you guys! It youngsters like you who will change the narrative of the naysayers! Bring it on haters, the next gen are out to bring the much needed change! ❤️❤️ And never stop dancing ! https://t.co/opm8yxaDmE — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 9, 2021

After the toxic love Jehad outrage on Naveen’s last name, Naveen and Janaki are back with friends too this time. #StepAgainstHatred is an answer by Junior Doctors to the hate that is engulfing us!



I wish I could join you doctors! Lovely! pic.twitter.com/ZyYRXLA5jk — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) April 10, 2021

Love jihad

It may be mentioned that ‘love jihad’, a term that was coined by Hindutva groups has become so popular that some States passed a law against it.

Recently, the Gujarat Assembly has passed a bill to amend the ‘Dharma Swatantrya’ (Freedom of Religion) Act, 2003 which aims to combat forceful religious conversions, better known as ‘Love Jihad’, on the concluding day of the Budget session.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 was passed by the UP Assembly.