Supreme Court allows green firecrackers for two hours in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has given permission to sell and run green firecrackers in Telangana, only for two hours during Diwali.

The court passed this decision after the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association (TFWDA) moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the November 12 order passed by the Telangana High Court directing the State government to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and by organizations in the State.

What did the petition read?

The petition filed by Advocate Somanadri Goud K states that the members of TFWDA have been seriously affected by the High Court order which is violative of their right to livelihood. Advocates Pranav Diesh, Mohammad Ibrahim and CH Jayakrishna are other lawyers representing the petitioner.

Supreme Court waves green signal for green crackers

Supreme Court granted this relief on the application of the Telangana Cracker Manufacturers Association. The court tuning in with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned firecrackers in polluted cities and areas across the country. The top court has sought a response from the government till November 16 and has said that in the meantime, the revised decision will remain in force, which is in accordance with the NGT order of November 9.

The Supreme Court made it clear that the order of the NGT also applies to the state of Telangana. In fact, the NGT on 9 November banned the use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi NCR, stating that for cities / towns where air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only the use of green firecrackers will be allowed and Diwali, Chhath , New year / Christmas eve festival etc. Green crackers will be allowed to run only for two hours.

Apart from this, the NGT had also issued instructions regarding the rest of the cities in the country, due to which the Tribunal says that in cities where pollution is normal, green crackers issued by the Supreme Court from 8 am to 10 pm. Can be burnt.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are made using less polluting raw materials. Their chemical formulation ensures reduced particle emission into the atmosphere by suppressing the dust produced. While regular crackers emit about 160 decibels of sound, green crackers’ emission rate is limited to 110-125 decibels

There are three types of green crackers available in India – SWAS, STAR and SAFAL.

The green crackers are also supposed to have formulations that substitute some of the raw materials to reduce PM 2.5 particles, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions as well. CSIR also says that when burst, the firecrackers’ chemical formulation is such that it produces water molecules, thereby absorbing dust. These don’t contain chemicals like lithium, barium, lead, and arsenic.